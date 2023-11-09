Inquest opened after man, 49, found dead in Telford

Neil Andrew Kieran, aged 49, was found in Donnington Wood Way at on Wednesday, November 1.

A hearing at Shirehall was told paramedics were called after a male had been discovered at around 3.40pm. Ambulance staff confirmed Mr Kieran's death at the scene.

Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Mr Kieran's body was identified by his mother.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the hearing to a date yet to be fixed.