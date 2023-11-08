Telford boxing club calls on community to join the fight to keep kids off the streets

Telford Amateur Boxing Club in Madeley was established over 50 years ago and during its time has seen its boxers bring home dozens of national and international medals.

Despite boasting an array of champion boxers, including Woodside-born WBC champion Richie Woodhall, the not-for-profit club relies on volunteers and nominal membership fees to keep afloat.

Now, the latest committee is appealing for the community to chip in so they can keep giving back.

Committee member Amar Dhillon said: "We've been keeping kids and young adults off the streets for over fifty years. It's not just keeping them fit and healthy but it's teaching them discipline to make them better adults.

Head coach Simon Higgins

"Having that discipline and focus helps them with their mental health and wellbeing, it gives them something to channel all of that energy into."

Head coach Simon Higgins outside the entrance

As well as teaching students aged from "seven to 70", the club has seen a recent and substantial rise in young women and girls taking up the sport.

The club ended its 50th year with a knock-out season in 2022, with two gold medals for female boxers, Kayleigh Verity and Mary-Kate Smith, at the England Boxing Women’s Winter Box Cup.

"We've had a massive influx of female members, which is fantastic," Amar said. "The fact that we have a solid female boxing squad is a brilliant accolade to have."

Outside the club in its early days

With an influx of young women and interest in the sport only gaining further momentum with the rise of internet influencer boxing matches, the club is reaching out to the community it has served for over half a decade.

"We've recently had all new toilets put in and there's other improvements needed - better gym equipment, funding to take the kids to more events, things that mean we could host a better home event," Amar explained.

Richie Woodall handing over prizes at the club

"All of this costs money and we do it off crumbs. We're run on a shoestring but we manage.

"Now, we want to flourish."

A prize-giving event at the club

The club is appealing for any help individuals or businesses could offer, from trophies to catering or transportation and sponsorship.

Those able to assist can email the committee members at telfordamateurboxingclub@gmail.com or on Facebook @TelfordABC

The club's next home show is set for Sunday, November 19 at the Anstice in Madeley. Doors open at 1pm, and tickets are £15 which can be purchased by contacting the club by email or on social media.