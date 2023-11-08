Police seek two missing Telford teens not seen since Monday

Rylie Preece ,17, and Caine Connor, 16, went missing from Telford on November 6. It is believed they are together.

Rylie is described as 6ft, Green eyes, with curly auburn hair. Slim build. When he went missing, he was wearing a black tracksuit jacket and bottoms, blue top and black Nike trainers

Caine is described as a 5ft 8, stocky/medium build with light brown/fair hair. When he went missing, he was wearing a black tracksuit, black coat, black woolly hat and a man bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 999 immediately.