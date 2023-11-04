Church granted permission to expand graveyard

The Parochial Church Council to St Marys Church, Sherrifhales, had applied to Shropshire Council for permission to use a piece of agricultural land to the north of the church, as a burial site.

Planning officers have now signed off on the proposal saying they are satisfied the graveyard poses 'minimal risk' to the environment – and in terms of groundwater pollution.

In their decision notice they state: "The site is appropriately located adjacent to the existing graveyard and the supporting documents provided demonstrate that the development can be achieved with minimal risk to the natural and historic environment, and on groundwater pollution."

The decision comes after the Environment Agency confirmed it was happy that the project would not impact the water table underneath the land.