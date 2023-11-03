Telford hospital welcomes Costa Coffee as first phase of development almost complete

The re-developed main entrance will transform the ‘front door’ of the hospital, with the aim of improving patient experience for patients, visitors and staff.

As part of the first phase of development, a new Costa Coffee store has been introduced, serving the same range of drinks as High Street stores, as well as a select range of food such as toasties.

Phase two of the investment includes the opening of the dedicated planned care hub in early 2024, including new theatres and patient consultation rooms.

Together, the Trust says it will be able to provide more day case surgery at Telford, reduce waiting times and improving the patient experience.

Louise Barnett, chief executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “We are delighted to be working with our retail and hospitality partners to increase the facilities that we are able to offer our patients, visitors and staff.

"They will complement the catering offer we already have in place, enabling us to improve the experience for everyone using the hospital.

"This development is part of our ambitious plans to improve care through two thriving hospitals.

“We would like to thank our patients and colleagues for their ongoing patience and understanding during the building works as we continue to invest in improving care for all our communities.”

Andrew Jones, managing director at One Retail, said: “It has been a great opportunity to partner with SaTH bringing one of our trusted partners, Costa, to the new front entrance.

"We are sure that those visiting the hospital will enjoy an improved choice.”

Steve Flavell, construction manager at Morris Property, said: “During the three-month design period and nine months of construction, we’ve managed the challenges of a live hospital site to deliver the project on time and in budget.

"From the new link canopy and footway at the main entrance, to the reception area and offices, we’re very proud of the level of quality achieved and are looking forward to seeing patients directly benefitting from the improved facilities.”