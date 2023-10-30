School gives a surprise send off to retiring vicar

Sally Sixsmith (Head Teacher), Reverend Kevin Evans and Sarah Foxley (Assistant Head)

St. George’s C of E Primary School gathered on Friday morning to say goodbye to the Rev Kevin Evans, who is due to retire next month from his role of Minister-in-Charge of St. George’s Parish.

He officially assumed responsibility for the Parish in 2014, alongside his then existing role as Priest-in-Charge of St. Mary & St. Leonard, Wombridge.

Head Teacher, Mrs Sally Sixsmith, said: “Kevin always offers such a warm welcome at Church when taking the children for services.

"He is famous for his traditional Harvest, Christmas and Easter dances around the Church - always with a range of small children following after him! He is also a regular visitor at school, coming in to talk to the children about his job, about Christian festivals such as Easter, and even to read to the children during reading celebration weeks.

"Kevin has always been a huge support to our school and particularly in difficult times such as during the Covid pandemic - when he would write special prayers for us, and was regularly seen standing on the playground wearing a face mask just to wish everyone a happy weekend as they left at the end of the school day.