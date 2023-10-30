Residents can visit the 'ghost-office' thanks to spooky seasonal post box topper

By Dominic RobertsonTelford

For Lawley residents its a case of 'who you gonna call – Ghost Posters,' thanks to some creative residents.

Danny James with the wee ghosties for posties in Lawley Square.
With Halloween celebrations in full swing there are some spooky goings on in Lawley Square, where apparitions have turned a post box into a 'ghost box'.

Talented kneedlework has created a perfect seasonal topper for the box – with a group of rather friendly and well dressed ghosts joined by a large and colourful spider.

Set on a cobweb base the characters are joined by a few knitted pumpkins to complete the display.

The topper is not the only one to have sprouted across the county, with others appearing in Ellesmere.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

