Residents can visit the 'ghost-office' thanks to spooky seasonal post box topper

Danny James with the wee ghosties for posties in Lawley Square.

With Halloween celebrations in full swing there are some spooky goings on in Lawley Square, where apparitions have turned a post box into a 'ghost box'.

Talented kneedlework has created a perfect seasonal topper for the box – with a group of rather friendly and well dressed ghosts joined by a large and colourful spider.

Set on a cobweb base the characters are joined by a few knitted pumpkins to complete the display.