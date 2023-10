The incident happened in County Lane, Albrighton. Firefighters were called out shortly after 5.30am.

Police were also on the scene.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.33am on Saturday, October 28, SFRS Fire Control received a call.

"This incident involved one small van which had come to rest on its side. Crews made vehicle safe and incident left in hands of police."