South African sports bar owners in Telford ready for World Cup semi-final showdown

Youngsters from Telford Hornets at Southwater sports bar Billy The B.U.M.S, which is run by a South African family, looking forward to this weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and the Springboks.

David and Stephanie Brinkworth run Billy the B.U.M.S. sports bar at Southwater, Telford.

Originally from South Africa, the pair moved to Shropshire several years ago, running the Society bar in Newport before moving on to start up the Southwater venue.

Throughout the Rugby World Cup they have been welcoming fans and local players to the bar, along with families and youngsters from the Telford Hornets sides.

The couple's own sons Owen, 15, and Mitchell, 12, play for the club – although there is no doubt that they will definitely be supporting their homeland during Saturday's contest.

David explained that South Africa has been in rugby fever for months, with the country enjoying a 'Back your Boks' celebration every Friday, where workers and school children wear their country's colours to show their support.

Owen and Mitchell's school, Abraham Darby, have also let them get in on the action, allowing the youngsters to don their South African shirts on Fridays at break and lunchtime.

David said: "Ab Dab have embraced it and allowed them to wear their Springbok shirts at break time and lunch time which we thought was fantastic."

David, 50, said they were looking forward to welcoming supporters of both sides for Saturday's contest – and urged rugby fans to head along and enjoy the day.

He said: "There will be lots of people from Hornets coming in, but also we have actually got a group called the Saffers in Shrewsbury so there will be lots of South Africans in tomorrow too."

He added: "We are looking forward to some friendly rivalry, there will be lots of banter going on and I think it will be a great atmosphere."

As part of the day the bar will also be serving special South African sausage called boerewors – with a roll and South African tomato and onion relish.

South Africa might be the favourites to progress but David said he is taking nothing for granted.

He said: "I think, I said it at the beginning of the World Cup and I will say it again now, I think South Africa will win it but you can never underestimate England in any World Cup – they are always there or thereabouts.

"We are worried, England have not lost yet, they have not been playing well but they are winning and that goes a long way."