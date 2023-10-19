'Pumkin Palooza' taking over for Halloween and half term at Telford Inflata Nation

Inflata Nation in Telford will be hosting a 'Pumpkin Palooza' for Haloween and the October half term.

The inflatable theme park, in Telford Shopping Centre, is gearing up for a 'Pumpkin Palooza' to entertain youngsters throughout the break.

The indoor arena of inflatables will be transformed to match the thriller-theme and there will be a chance for a family to win a free pass to any Inflata Nation site.

Inflata Nation co-owners Matt and Michelle Ball said: “Halloween is one of our favourite times of year at Inflata Nation and we’ve got a trick or two up our sleeves.

“We’ll have all the usual family fun – drop slides, assault courses and ball pits – but with a spooky seasonal twist.

“And we have a competition to win a free pass to any Inflata Nation site. We’ll be selecting a winner at random using #PumpkinNation across all our social pages.”

Inflata Nation is the UK’s largest inflatable theme park brand, with branches in towns and cities including Manchester, Glasgow, Peterborough and Huddersfield.

The Telford site offers slides, climbing walls, giant ball pools and assault courses, with something for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

A fifteen percent discount can be obtained by booking online using the code PUMPKINTELF.