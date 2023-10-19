Plan for villages in Telford and Wrekin borough supported by referendum

High Ercall which forms part of the Ercall Magna parish. Picture: Google Maps

Ercall Magna, which consists of Roden, Ellerdine, Rowton and High Ercall, had its Neighbourhood Development Plan (NDP) backed by a public referendum.

The plan was supported by 76.08 per cent of 301 voters during a referendum held in September.

Telford & Wrekin Council approved the plan at its cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Councillor Kevin Connor OBE, chairman of the Ercall Magna Parish Council said: “The plan contains a vision, objectives and policies and proposals for improving the area and managing specific kinds of development.

“The plan deals with a wide range of social, economic and environmental matters such as housing, employment, conservation, heritage, transport, environment and landscape. The plan addresses the matters that were brought to the attention of the parish council during numerous public consultations and engagement that began in 2011.

“The NDP aims to conserve the character and features that are valued by residents and its policies are intended to make sure that any future development is planned to meet local needs and is designed to complement the character of the neighbourhood and its settlements.”

The settlements in Ercall Magna are recorded in the Domesday Book and it is thought that a church may have existed in High Ercall in Saxon times.

The 2011 Census recorded that the parish has a population of around 1,639 people.

“Telford & Wrekin Council will direct most of the new rural housing to sites with unimplemented planning permission,” says the NDP.

“The (borough) council will also support a limited amount of infill housing in a number of settlements including High Ercall.

“The vision can be defined as seeking to build and sustain a neighbourhood that enhances the quality of life and wellbeing of its residents, protects the local environment and maintains the rural character and unique identity of the community now and in the future.”

The Telford & Wrekin Local Plan sets out the target for new housing in the borough up until 2040.

“A significant number of the dwellings required to the Local Plan’s growth target have already been identified and it is likely that supply, including from site allocations, will be sufficient to deliver the level of growth planned in the short term,” the NDP adds.

“Nonetheless, a residue of land remains to be identified in order that the planned level of growth can be delivered by 2031.”