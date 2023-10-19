County sheds sought for Find It, Fix It, Flog It

Find It, Fix It, Flog It show is looking for sheds in Shropshire.

The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people’s sheds to restore and re-purpose in a mission to add value and generate some cash.

They want to hear from anyone in Shropshire with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through.

From the creators of Shed & Buried and Junk & Disorderly, the upcoming series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It will start filming in November 2023.

Automotive and vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon said they are careful not to reveal specific locations of any sheds featured in the programme.