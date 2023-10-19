County sheds sought for Find It, Fix It, Flog It

Popular restoration show Find It, Fix It, Flog It is looking for local sheds in Shropshire.

The series follows presenters Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien as they search for unique and unusual items in people’s sheds to restore and re-purpose in a mission to add value and generate some cash.

They want to hear from anyone in Shropshire with garages, lock-ups, barns, outhouses or even shipping containers filled with old and interesting things to rummage through.

From the creators of Shed & Buried and Junk & Disorderly, the upcoming series of Find It, Fix It, Flog It will start filming in November 2023.

Automotive and vintage machinery specialist Henry and upcycling expert Simon said they are careful not to reveal specific locations of any sheds featured in the programme.

Anyone with an assortment of vintage memorabilia, an automotive collection, a pile of furniture waiting to be restored, or who just needs a good old-fashioned clear out, can e-mail info@hcaentertainment.com for more information.

