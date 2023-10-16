This historic windmill and Telford landmark could be your new home for under £700k

The 18th-century former tower mill has just hit the market. Photo: Mannleys/Zoopla

The 18th century Grade II listed Hadley Windmill has just hit the market in Telford.

The incredible property has been transformed into a beautiful family home jam-packed with original features.

Hadley Windmill is a familiar sight to people in Telford, providing a historical touch to the modern workings of nearby Hortonwood.

The parapet offers 360 degree views. The windmill is a well-known landmark in Telford. The main property features a bespoke kitchen.

The five-bed, four-bath and three-reception room property is complete with 360-degree panoramic views from the rooftop, original mill workings and beautiful exposed beams.

A lower floor boasts a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room, with a bespoke kitchen and feature window showcasing the original windmill workings.

The lounge on the ground floor features exposed beams, a Juliet balcony with an outlook to the gardens and access to the study.

The main property hosts three out of four of the bedrooms, with the main bedroom suite on the top floor having access to the roof parapet offering breathtaking 360-degree views.

The gardens, surveyable from the parapet, feature a raised terrace area, shaped lawns and a timber-built summerhouse.

As well as the historic windmill, the property comes with a large oak-framed detached annexe - the perfect space for relatives or to be used as a holiday let.

The annex features a a sitting room, kitchen diner, bedrooms, and a bathroom.