Baby loss awareness week to be marked in lights and candles

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

This year marks the 21st anniversary of Baby Loss Awareness Week and Southwater One in Telford town centre will be lit tonight in what is known as the #WaveofLight.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council has invited people to light a candle at 7pm tonight in memory of every baby who has died.

The spokesperson said: "The week is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives and break the silence around pregnancy and baby loss in the UK.

"You can unite with us, and bereaved families across the world, by lighting a candle at 7pm on 15 October in memory of every baby who has died."

The week is promoted as a "supportive space" for grieving people to share their experiences and feel that they are not alone.