Plans lodged for 'imaginative' home in secluded part of Ironbridge Gorge

The current house, off Lincoln Hill, Ironbridge, which will be replaced. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal.

The former limestone quarry, off Lincoln Hill, played an important role for Ironbridge in the industrial revolution during the 18th and 19th centuries.

Now the 13-acre site has become overgrown with trees surrounding a four bedroom, two-storey house and single-storey, one bedroom chalet, which has a lawn, pond and landscaped domestic garden.

When the limestone quarry ceased to be used the site became a tip for waste from the Coalbrookdale iron works and later as a council general waste tip.

In the early 1970s the tip ceased to operate and the site was sold and the present house was built in 1974 and later followed by a ‘granny annex’.

Applicants Rolf Behrsing and Dominika Bienkowska have now submitted plans to demolish the existing house and replace it with a building which has the appearance ‘of a series of cubes/blocks’.

Plans have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for the new property.

The two-storey building is planned to have five bedrooms and a garage on an ‘almost identical’ footprint as the current property.

The existing chalet will be renovated and re-clad to match the appearance of the planned property.

In their design and planning statement Alan Murphy, of Shropshire Planning and Urban Design said: “The proposed building has been designed by a well-known award-winning firm of local architects, who have made a speciality of contemporary designs using contemporary and/traditional materials for new buildings in historic settings in the local area.

“The building has the appearance of a series of cubes/blocks. Each cube, or block, is set on top of the one below or next to it, to create visual variety by forward projections and recesses, which also create shadows.

“In addition, each is to be clad in a varied pattern of white render, timber, grey panelling, with a standing seam metal roof to form a visually exciting and striking appearance, all set within the backdrop of surrounding soft landscaping.

“This approach has also allowed for maximum use of internal spaces and maximum light and more rooms to be provided with outlooks, in particular the view and aspect over the large garden.

“The site is so well enclosed that there are no other buildings in sight, that could influence this decision.”

The applicant says by using the same footprint as the current building the site will leave the former limestone quarry ‘undisturbed beneath the later tipping’.

Mr Murphy added: “The approach is imaginative and will result in a building retaining the existing setting of the existing building and creating an attractive contemporary replacement with an appropriate choice of external materials.

“The original historic use of the site as a limestone quarry is no longer visible, now buried under later tipping and natural tree growth. This proposal will not alter this in any way. The buried evidence of this industrial past will remain as it is.

“The dwelling will remain set within its leafy hillside backdrop and so retain the existing distinctive character of this site and indeed by replacing the existing poorly designed dwelling, will improve, the existing character of the designated heritage sites.”