Council could pay more than £10,000 for replacement trees in Telford industrial estate plans

Trees on the vacant site in Stafford Park which has been planned for development. Picture: Google Maps

Councillors are set to make a decision next week on plans to build four empty units ready for businesses to customise on Stafford Park 11.

Currently the site fronting units A1-A2 on Stafford Park contains an open piece of land which is bound by mature trees and hedgerows.

In its design and access statement, property design consultants biT Group said: “The proposed development will contribute to continuing to raise the profile of the borough as a top destination for business and investment, providing new premises for existing businesses and to attract new businesses and investment into the borough in order to create jobs.

“Internally the units are shown as empty shells which will allow for the tenants to customise the internals to suit their needs. Each unit has a compliant toilet, and by mirroring the layout between units it allows for a simple drainage layout and minimal service runs.

“The units have been designed to a similar proportion of those nearby and will not dwarf the units adjacent.”

Councillors are set to decide on the plans as the council owns the site and financial contributions would come from a memorandum of understanding.

Initial plans included the removal of more than seven trees, resulting in the council’s planning officers ‘raising concerns’ about the loss of trees ‘given that they contribute positively to the character and appearance of the street-scene’.

Plans were amended and the floor area of the proposed units reduced to allow the retention of a ‘number of tress’ and the ‘further protection’ of a Norway maple which is covered by a tree protection order.

“The trees which are to be removed in order to facilitate this development are not covered by a tree Preservation Order and are not located within a Conservation Area, and therefore could have been removed without consent prior to this application being submitted,” concluded a council planning officer.

“Based on the size of the trees to be removed, a total of 20 replacement trees will need to be planted in order to offset the loss of these seven trees.

“Officers have requested that a minimum of seven semi-mature replacement trees are planted on the site. It is not considered that the site is of sufficient size to be able to accommodate all 20 replacement trees and as such, (planning) officers have agreed that a mix of on-site and off-site planting would be appropriate.”

As applicants, the council has ‘agreed’ to pay £800 for each of the 13 trees to be planted off-site, making a total of £10,400.

Two of the proposed commercial units will be parallel to highway of Stafford Park 10, with the other two opposite and a parking area to be created in the middle.

“The overall design of the units are industrial in character and are considered to respect and respond positively to their setting and the wider character of the Stafford Park area,” added the planning officer.

“The buildings have been designed in order to have a positive impact upon the wider street scene.

“The proposed scale and design of the units are considered to respect and respond positively to their settings and would not have an overbearing or out-of-place presence within the street scene.

“The proposed works will result in a number of trees being removed from the site, however, officers are satisfied that the loss of these can be adequately mitigated through a scheme or replacement planting and a financial contribution for off-site planting to take place.