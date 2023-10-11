Drink driver almost three times the alcohol limit found asleep in car

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police in Telford have charged a man for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after he was found asleep in his car.

The man, who was found to be more almost three times the drink drive limit, was found by officers asleep with the engine on.

Taking to Twitter to explain the arrest, West Mercia Police said: "Officers have arrested a male for being drunk in charge after finding him asleep in his car with the engine on.

"He blew a massive 103 in the intox at custody & has been charged. He will have to answer for this at court!"

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News