Drink driver almost three times the alcohol limit found asleep in car

The man, who was found to be more almost three times the drink drive limit, was found by officers asleep with the engine on.
Taking to Twitter to explain the arrest, West Mercia Police said: "Officers have arrested a male for being drunk in charge after finding him asleep in his car with the engine on.
"He blew a massive 103 in the intox at custody & has been charged. He will have to answer for this at court!"
