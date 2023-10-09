Venue gives bride, 23, her 'dream wedding' for free after cancer returns for third time

Katelen and Billy

Katelen Cheshire, 23, who is from Malinslee, was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma when she was just 19.

Following a raft of treatments, including chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, Katelyn has twice gone into remission, but while planning her dream wedding to 29-year-old fiancé Billy Green this year, she discovered her cancer had returned for a third time.

Despite the daily trips to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for chemotherapy, she still wanted her dream wedding, and after finding her ideal venue, Stanford Farm in Halfway House, Shrewsbury, the family said they were astounded when they were offered the scenic venue at no charge.

Katelen's mother, Charlotte Jones, said: "My mum passed away in June from cancer and I knew something was wrong with Katelen. She put it off but eventually she discovered that her cancer had returned. We are hoping after four cycles of a new, aggressive chemotherapy she will be able to have another stem cell transplant at Christmas. She is always smiling, even with everything that she is going through, but I know she really wanted to get married and have a Christmas wedding.

"I work at a school and a friend at work recommended Stanford Farm, and we looked at the pictures and it was just stunning and Katelen fell in love with the place. After we contacted them, Cindy arranged a Zoom chat with Katelen."

Katelen Cheshire and Billy Green are getting married on November 16

She said after learning of Katelen's condition, owner Cindy Edwards stunned the family by offering the wedding venue at no charge.

"Not only that, but she contacted all her suppliers too," said Charlotte. "The dress has been supplied for free, the catering, the cake, the flowers, and they have even thrown in a snow machine."

She continued: "We just can't believe how generous they are and it shows that people can be simply amazing. I really want to shine a light at what they have done because we can't thank them enough."

Cindy Edwards said she after speaking to Katelen she had "no hesitation" in doing what she could to help.

Stanford Farm in Shrewsbury

"When Katelen wanted to view our venue, she was too poorly to attend in person, so we arranged a viewing by Zoom, she said. "Within the hour, we had both laughed and cried together and I immediately knew I wanted to do something to help.

"She was suffering from cancer for the third time and was wanting to marry Billy in a few months due to ongoing cancer treatment. I had no hesitation but to offer her our wedding venue for free. We are a farm wedding venue, and for us the couples are always at the heart of our weddings. We pride ourselves on each wedding being unique to our couples and try to say yes and deliver whatever each couple wants to make their day special.

Katelen wanted a dream Christmas wedding in November due to treatment, so in my quest to help her create this, I contacted many suppliers and friends, and was truly blown away by their generosity and support, and even that from strangers.

"We have managed to arrange all the catering, flowers, music and much more all for free. I have no doubt we will create this dream wedding for her and Billy. I visited Katelen in hospital during her last treatment and to know it's giving her and her family hope and happiness during this time is the best feeling in the world."