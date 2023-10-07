Shropshire teenage singing sensation surprises shoppers with album launch

Macy O performing at the Telford Centre on Saturday

Macy O, from Highley, launched her debut album 'Journeys' at the weekend and took to Telford's main shopping centre with a troupe of 24 dancers and wo took part in a flash mob performance in the centre near to Debenhams.

The 15-year-old, who attends Concord College in Shrewsbury, then performed her popular 'I'm Your High', which features on her debut LP.

Macy, real name Macy O'Neill, has been popular with visitors to Ludlow Market where she often sings on Wednesdays and Fridays. She has also performed in various festivals in Shropshire, including the Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival earlier this year, and she has also appeared on The Voice UK Kids.

Speaking at the launch of Journeys in Telford on Saturday, Macy O said that she really wanted to surprise people for the launch of her album.

"We wanted it to be as out of the of blue as possible," she said. "We didn't tell anyone about the flash mob as we really wanted to catch people's eyes."

She said that recording her new album had been a journey in itself.

"I started writing the songs for the album in 2020, but since then the line up has changed completely, so it has taken some time," she said. "In terms of writing lyrics, I really look up to Elton John where every song has a message. It's that relatability that I want in my songs.

"What is special about Journeys is that each track is all about an emotional journey that either I or someone I know has experienced. The songs are not just out the blue."

She added with influences including American rapper Ashnikko, there are a range of different styles on the album.

"One track is completely live instruments, and there is pop and rocks songs, indy rock. and a ballad at the end of the album. I don't have a favourite although Rumours or Look at Me both mean a lot to me."