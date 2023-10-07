Football club kicks off Poundland's new Telford store

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/10/2023 - New Poundland opens at Telford Forge Retail Park. Pictured here with Dawley Wanders who Poundland have sponsored..

The store in the Forge Retail Park on Collier Way opened its doors for business on Saturday at 8am, with local club Dawley Wanderers invited to snip the ribbon at the cut price shop.

The new Poundland branch, in the former Outfit unit, has sponsored the Telford junior football club.

The new branch carries the Walsall-based company's full range of groceries, clothing and homeware in a 12,000 sq ft recently refurbished unit.

It is the second Poundland store in Telford, with the discount brand also operating out of the Telford Shopping Centre.

The discounter said the new store, which was not part of their recent acquisitions of former Wilko shops, and has created 21 new jobs in the town.

It's opening comes as the company also reopened ten former Wilko stores on Saturday, rebranding them to Poundland after acquiring its former rival branches.

The former Wilkos are in Worcester, Melton Mowbray, Matlock, Chepstow, Nottingham, Ellesmere Port, Brigg, Redruth, Ferndown and Pontypool.