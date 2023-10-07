Football club kicks off Poundland's new Telford store

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A junior football team were on hand to cut the ribbon at the new ribbon at Telford's new Poundland store on Saturday.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/10/2023 - New Poundland opens at Telford Forge Retail Park. Pictured here with Dawley Wanders who Poundland have sponsored..
LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/10/2023 - New Poundland opens at Telford Forge Retail Park. Pictured here with Dawley Wanders who Poundland have sponsored..

The store in the Forge Retail Park on Collier Way opened its doors for business on Saturday at 8am, with local club Dawley Wanderers invited to snip the ribbon at the cut price shop.

The new Poundland branch, in the former Outfit unit, has sponsored the Telford junior football club.

The new branch carries the Walsall-based company's full range of groceries, clothing and homeware in a 12,000 sq ft recently refurbished unit.

It is the second Poundland store in Telford, with the discount brand also operating out of the Telford Shopping Centre.

The discounter said the new store, which was not part of their recent acquisitions of former Wilko shops, and has created 21 new jobs in the town.

It's opening comes as the company also reopened ten former Wilko stores on Saturday, rebranding them to Poundland after acquiring its former rival branches.

The former Wilkos are in Worcester, Melton Mowbray, Matlock, Chepstow, Nottingham, Ellesmere Port, Brigg, Redruth, Ferndown and Pontypool.

Unfortunately, for Oswestry shoppers, Saturday also marked the closure of their Wilko branch, which was not acquired by the Poundland brand.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Oswestry
Business
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News