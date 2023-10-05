Rural charity to benefit from grand opening of agricultural depot

John Deere

The Tag Allscott Depot at Allscott will hold the event on October 12, showcasing a full range of agricultural machinery.

Organisers are holding a grand prize draw to raise funds for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institute.

A spokesperson said: "The 22,000 sq ft Tallis Amos ALLSCOTT depot has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a hub for innovation, expertise, and top-quality agricultural machinery in the industry.

"Since opening earlier this year, the depot buildings have received a complete makeover, now boasting a comprehensively equipped workshop, a fully stocked parts warehouse, and an inviting retail space featuring an array of supplier merchandise, clothing and toys.

"To celebrate the new depot we are thrilled to announce there will be a Grand Opening Event on October 12th from 2 pm to 9 pm. The event will offer a glimpse into the future of farming, with the TAG TECH team conducting precision technology demonstrations to showcase how advanced agricultural technologies can enhance efficiency and maximise returns for agri-businesses. Highlights will include a presentation of the cutting-edge John Deere G5 display, the innovative HarvestLab 3000 for grain sensing and forage analysis, and insights into the future-ready precision farming technology that is integrated into the latest equipment.

"There will be an impressive line-up of manufacturers and agricultural machinery suppliers, featuring an array of machinery on show, featuring a full range of John Deere short and long wheelbase tractors, Combines, Self-propelled Forager Harvesters, Telehandlers, Sprayers, Mower Conditioners, Balers, Rakes and other machinery."