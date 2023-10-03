Miller & Carter launches new lunch menu

The chain has revamped its popular fixed-price lunch menu at sites including Penn; Hagley Road, Birmingham and Telford.
Running from Monday to Saturday between 12 noon and 5pm during the week and 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday, a two-course lunch costs from £15.95 or a three-course lunch from £18.95.
It features four of the steakhouse’s popular starters – baked cheddar mushrooms, salt and pepper calamari, halloumi fries or sticky chipotle chicken.
Mains include the rump 7oz 50-day aged Black Angus steak cut, prime steak burgers, fish and chips, chargrilled chicken and half rack of barbecue ribs
There is a selection of three desserts — salted caramel profiteroles, creme brulte and apple and damson crumble.
Hannah Silcox, marketing manager at Miller & Carter, said: “Our guests visit Miller & Carter for all types of occasions – whether it be celebrating a birthday, enjoying a romantic meal, networking with colleagues over a business lunch or even just a spontaneous treat during the week.
“That’s why we have updated our popular fixed price lunch menu so our guests can enjoy the same dishes they know and love at an affordable price.”