Groups are being urged to apply for grants of up to £1000

Phillip from Madeley Community Orchard in the Reflection Garden created by volunteers with an EnviroGrant last year.

The closing date for applying for an EnviroGrant, is the end of the month.

Grants are for projects that improve or protect the environment through practical action or education, or projects that improve the quality of life for residents.

The scheme, which is run by Veolia in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, as part of the company’s added value, has £15,000 to award in this round. Applications must be submitted by October 31.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services) said: “The EnviroGrant scheme is a brilliant opportunity for volunteers to scoop up to £1,000 to help them deliver a project which benefits the environment or makes a difference to people’s lives in the borough.

“There have been some fantastic examples of groups that have been awarded a grant. They include St Peter's Church Places of Welcome in St George's for whom the grant enabled a whole year of get togethers, tackling isolation and building community.

“Schools have also benefited, such as Newdale Primary which applied for a grant to grow their own vegetables and hold learning sessions for pupils with Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

“I encourage community groups to find out more. It’s easy to apply, so don’t miss out on the chance to secure funding for a worthy project.”

Steve Mitchell, Regional Director for Veolia, said: “Ecological transformation underpins our work at Veolia, and that purpose involves supporting both our environment and communities. EnviroGrant has enabled more than 160 projects over the years, and we look forward to supporting more this round. If you’re a local community group with a suitable project in mind for next year, do consider EnviroGrant.”