Van '60 per cent destroyed' in fire outside Telford home

Fire crews rushed to tackle a van fire in Telford on Friday evening

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received a call reporting a vehicle fire on Iris Crescent in Wrockwardine Wood at around 8.48pm.

One fire crew was sent to the fire from Telford Central Station, police were also at the scene.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze and employed thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.

The service reported the van was 60 per cent destroyed by the fire.

The stop message, which indicated the scene was under control, was received at 9.04pm.