Telford and Wrekin High Street Heroes nominations now open

Councillor Carolyn Healy, right, with the Bicycles by Design team who were named as one of the Ironbridge High Street Heroes in summer 2023

Telford residents and shoppers are invited to recognise and celebrate the businesses that consistently go the extra mile for customers.

Building on the success of last year's awards, which honoured businesses in Dawley, Newport, Wellington, Ironbridge, Oakengates, and Madeley, the High Street Heroes initiative returns to shine a spotlight on local, exceptional businesses.

The accolades applaud new start-ups, as well as well-established businesses, and previous winners include cafes, butchers, performing arts companies and clothing boutiques.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: "High Street Heroes is a wonderful opportunity to highlight what is so great about the high street.

“The awards recognize those businesses and business owners who have gone above and beyond to reinvent themselves and remain committed to their local community.

“We're delighted that many of our residents continue to shop local, and we hope that as many people as possible nominate their favourite businesses to show how much they mean to them."

Nominations for the High Street Heroes 2023 awards will remain open until Monday, November 6.

Each winner will receive a trophy and certificate as a token of recognition for their contributions to the high street, but businesses can only win once per year.

This year, the winners will be unveiled in the lead-up to Small Business Saturday on Saturday, December 2.

Small Business Saturday emphasises the importance of supporting local businesses, not only during the festive season but throughout the year.