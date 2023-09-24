Woman treated by medics after car rolls over in Telford

The incident happened on Wellington Road, Horsehay, at around 4.30pm. Paramedics, the police and the fire service were all sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.37pm on Sunday, September 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"Request from ambulance to assist at road traffic collision where car has rolled over. Fire crews used small gear to make vehicle safe. One female casualty was left in the car of the ambulance service. Police were also in attendance."