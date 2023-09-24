Woman treated by medics after car rolls over in Telford

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A woman was treated by medics after a car flipped over in Telford this afternoon.

The incident happened on Wellington Road, Horsehay, at around 4.30pm. Paramedics, the police and the fire service were all sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.37pm on Sunday, September 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

"Request from ambulance to assist at road traffic collision where car has rolled over. Fire crews used small gear to make vehicle safe. One female casualty was left in the car of the ambulance service. Police were also in attendance."

One fire engine including the rescue tender was sent from Wellington station.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News