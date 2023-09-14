Telford & Wrekin Council has extended its support to Wilko employees

Wilko, Southwater store, Telford

It comes following the announcement that all Wilko shops will close by early October, with 9,100 people – shop, warehouse and support centre workers – set to lose their jobs.

Although, a deal has been struck for Poundland owner Pepco Group to take control of up to 71 Wilko store leases from the administrators, including the Wellington store.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for place, the economy and neighbourhood services said: "It’s been a very distressing time for the staff of Wilko.

"While it’s a great relief to everyone that Poundland has taken ownership of the Wellington store, the staff will still be going through an uncertain time so it’s essential we do all we can as a council to support them."

Council teams are in close contact with Wilko to ensure that employees have access to a range of job support services.

JobBox, the Council's free job support service, is also working to offer tailored support to help employees transition into their new opportunities.

The Council said it was heartened to see local businesses willingness to support Wilko employees by offering jobs and interviews.

They said the display of solidarity was a testament to the resilience of the business community.

Local businesses are encouraged to contact the Council's Job Box team should they have any opportunities for Wilko staff.

The Council says it will ensure that these opportunities are shared and matched with the relevant personnel.

JobBox is located at Southwater One on the ground floor of the library, open Monday to Friday between 10am and 5pm.