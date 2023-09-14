Bereaved father to climb the Wrekin 20 times in a day

Stuart on an earlier trip up the Wrekin

When Stuart Cain, 40, and partner Jodi Ambrose, 37, lost baby Ada in December last year at 21 weeks, it was the couple's second loss through miscarriage and occurred three years to the day that they lost their first baby.

Following the tragedy of losing a second child, the pair set up Ada's Foundation, to help provide support to families suffering pregnancy loss.

The foundation has been set up in co-operation with the bereavement team at Princess Royal Hospital.

"We received outstanding medical care when we were there," said Stuart. "We realised that there is very little in the way of practical support for families in this situation and also that there was much to do to recognise and support the families who suffer pregnancy loss like us."

Now Stuart, who runs local health and wellbeing business Hitsona with Jodi, is teaming up with best pal Matt Brindley, 39, a dad of two from Coventry, and the pair are planning on climbing Telford's most iconic peak 20 times in 24 hours.

"Matt and I are friends and when we lost Ada, Matt wasn't sure on how to help, so when we set the charity up, we came up with this idea to raise much needed funds.

"We are starting at 4pm on Friday, September 15 and will continue until we have been up and down 20 times.

"That is 21,000ft of climbing and 89km distance. The reason for 89km is that it is 1km for each of the 89 families that used the bereavement suite in 2022.

"Many of our friends, clients and local businesses are joining us to walk some with us or as support crew at the support area we are setting up on the Wrekin.2

He added that this is a number of fundraising events being done for Ada's Foundation.

" The first was the National Three Peaks in July, almost 30 people scaled Snowdon earlier this month, and in October I'll be trekking to Everest Base Camp."

He said the foundation aims to raise £10,000 by the end of 2023.