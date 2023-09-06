Telford & Wrekin Council approve bungalows to be built for over-55s

The bungalows are to be built on land adjacent to Roden Hall. Photo: Google Maps

The council has approved for four two-bedroom bungalows to be built on land adjacent to Roden Hall in Roden.

“The applicants have demonstrated that the site is capable of accommodating four dwellings on the site without appearing as a cramped or contrived form of development,” said the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning officer on approving the plans.

“The proposed dwelling numbers and size of the individual dwellings are considered to be acceptable and do not represent an over-development of the site.

“The layout of the scheme has been well designed in order to have a limited impact upon the adjacent highway (Roden Lane) given that only one property would face directly out onto this road.”

The council state that in their Specialist and Supported Accommodation Strategy there is an ‘identified need’ for the building of 50 rented houses by 2030-31 that accommodate ‘older people’.

Due to comments made by the council’s built heritage specialist applicant DC Construction Ltd has agreed to use blue brick banding and slate effect tiles rather than concrete for the properties.

Two comments and one letter of objection was submitted about the planning application from the owner of a ‘neighbouring property’.

Concerns raised included the ‘detrimental impact’ on the drainage network in the area, light pollution, over-development of the site and the impact of the surrounding highway network.

The objector also said that the trees on the site should be ‘protected and preserved’.

Ercall Magna Parish Council supported the scheme subject to trees on the site being ‘adequately protected’.

The council’s highways, drainage and ecology departments also supported the application subject to conditions being imposed.

An arboricultural impact assessment found that four trees are to be removed as part of the development. The assessment found that two of these trees were categories as ‘dead or not expected to last 10 years. The council’s planning officer said that the removal of the other two trees was ‘acceptable’.

Approving the plans the council’s planning officer concluded: “When considering the impact on neighbouring properties, officers acknowledge that there are a number of existing properties that surround the site.