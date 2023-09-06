Driver keeps licence after refusing breath test in hotel car park

Premium
By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

A motorist has kept his licence, despite refusing to give a sample of breath for police officers after he was found in his car in a hotel car park.

Mills was found in the car park of the Telford Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort
Mills was found in the car park of the Telford Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort

Orane Jadan Mills, 24 of Rooker Crescent, Wolverhampton, had been at the Telford Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Sutton Way, Telford, when West Mercia Police officers were called to the hotel on a separate matter, Telford magistrates heard on Tuesday.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News