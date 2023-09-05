Greggs reveals plans for 'eat-in' shop on Telford industrial estate

Unit 15 on Hortonwood Industrial Estate Photo: Google Maps

Greggs has submitted plans to Telford & Wrekin Council to change the use of Unit 15 on Hortonwood 33 from a storage and distribution warehouse into a bakery.

Plans for the building include a seating area to allow customers to ‘eat in’. There will also be a servery, toilets and back of house areas for food preparation and storage.

The shop would be open from 5am until 11pm seven days a week, which Greggs says would ‘meet local demand’.

The mid-terrace warehouse was previously occupied by a PPE equipment company for storage and distribution of its products.

The site has communal parking directly to the front of proposed shop and a service yard to the rear. Greggs would be allocated 10 parking spaces for the site.

The bakery chain previously had plans to move into Hortonwood 7 approved, but the applicant says that site was not occupied due to reasons ‘outside of their control’.

In its planning statement the firm said: “Greggs PLC has a requirement for a new bakery in this location to serve workers and visitors to the surrounding area and to meet an identified need within this location.

“This has been a long standing requirement and Greggs have previously sought permission for a store in this location.

“This offer will enable local people and workers to obtain sustenance whilst in the local area or passing the site.”

Greggs has 2,000 shops across the UK and 20,000 employees.

As part of its application, Greggs says that it is focussed on reducing waste and aims to donate as much unsold food to charity as possible.

If plans are approved Greggs expects to create 20 jobs, with two full-time and 18 part-time positions.

“Food and drink options in the area are very limited at present, which results in the need for people to go further afield during their break times,” the application statement concluded.

“It is envisaged that the proposed Greggs unit on Horton Park Industrial Estate will improve the attractiveness of the site to future employees and employers by providing an easily accessible and healthy lunching option and provide employment opportunities in its own right.

“Furthermore, due to the location of the proposed bakery, its limited scale and turnover, its impact will be negligible and designated centres further afield are not materially harmed.”

The application can be views on the Telford & Wrekin Council website – reference TWC/2023/0658.