Council leader heading to pub to meet residents

Councillor Shaun Davies met with residents in Dawley

Councillor Davies will visit The Boot micropub next week to meet face-to-face with residents.

Those dropping by the Wellington pub will have the chance to ask Councillor Davies questions and find out more about the council's plans.

Residents can also bring along their ideas or discuss any concerns about key issues in their local area.

Councillor Davies said: “Over the last few months I have hosted face-to-face sessions in Newport and Dawley.

"This time I am looking forward to heading to Wellington for an evening session which I hope will mean residents can join me after work.

"The Boot is a fantastic local venue in Wellington, so this is also an opportunity to offer support to another local business and meet the team.

“Conversations have been really valuable so far and I am really grateful to everyone who turned up either to raise an important question or just to meet me in person for the first time.

“If you can’t make this time and date, please look out for my future sessions. I will be visiting different parts of the borough right through the autumn to meet as many residents as possible.”