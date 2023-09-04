Road closure orders sought for works around Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council proposes to make a temporary prohibition of traffic order for Hillside, Lilleshall between The Old Paddock and Applebrook Cottage from September 11. The closure is to undertake installation of water, electricity supply and phone lines. The works are due to be finished by September 20.

Another road closure will affect Colliers Way, Old Park, in central Telford.

The closure is being sought to undertake highway improvement works. It will run from 8pm until 6am.

It will affect the stretch of road from Hall Roundabout north for 220 metres. Diversions will be signposted.