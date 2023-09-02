Building society offering money clinics

People are being offered the chance to take part in the clinics at the Leek Building Society

Leek Building Society will be running the clinics at its Oakengates branch in Telford, in partnership with Potteries Moneywise, run by Citizens Advice Staffordshire North and Stoke-on-Trent.

The clinics will take place at the branch on Monday, September 25, Tuesday, October 24, and Thursday, November 23. It has also arranged clinics at its Leek, Hanley, and Uttoxeter branches.

They are designed to provide confidential support and independent expert advice, free of charge to help maximise household income and reduce outgoings.

Dan Pearson, service manager at Potteries Moneywise said: "We’re delighted to be offering free money help and advice at Leek Building Society branches. We hope this gives people confidence and empowers them to not only understand their bills and finances, but also to manage them, and access any further help they may be entitled to receive. So, enabling our local community to be money confident, reduce stress, depression, anxiety and build financial confidence."

Ian Blurton, Head of Branch Network and Customer Support at Leek Building Society, said, "Partnering with Potteries Moneywise allows us to extend our reach and impact in the local community, offering vital support to people who are currently struggling financially. We want to help by providing people with the tools and knowledge to bolster their financial confidence and pave the way for a more financially secure future."

People will have the opportunity to talk with an experienced expert, ask questions, and receive individual help to manage their money better.

No appointment is required, and people are encouraged to drop in to get general information, or more personalised confidential advice from a Potteries Moneywise expert.