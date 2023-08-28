Four-year-old birthday boy gives police a thumbs up

Telford PCSOs said they spotted the little boy celebrating his birthday on Sunday and decided to stop and wish the youngster many happy returns.

Posting a picture of Luca given the force the thumbs up, Telford SNT (safer neighbourhood team) tweeted: "While out and about on patrol PCSO Wills and PCSO Collumbell came across this birthday boy, so we stopped to say hello and let him have a little look at our truck. Happy 4th birthday Luca!"