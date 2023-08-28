Four-year-old birthday boy gives police a thumbs up

Telford PCSOs said they spotted the little boy celebrating his birthday on Sunday and decided to stop and wish the youngster many happy returns.
Posting a picture of Luca given the force the thumbs up, Telford SNT (safer neighbourhood team) tweeted: "While out and about on patrol PCSO Wills and PCSO Collumbell came across this birthday boy, so we stopped to say hello and let him have a little look at our truck. Happy 4th birthday Luca!"
Mum Emma Duce said: "Thank you so much, you made his birthday. He loved it."
While out and about on patrol PCSO Wills and PCSO Collumbell came across this birthday boy, so we stopped to say hello and let him have a little look at our truck. Happy 4th birthday Luca! #Policingpromise pic.twitter.com/bMu1SQTmFD— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) August 27, 2023