Fire service called to series of bin fires in one evening

Firefighters were called out to deal with a series of bin fires in the space of a few hours.

The fire service were called out to deal with three bin fires

There were three incidents – two in Shrewsbury and one in Telford, between around 7.45pm and midnight last night.

The first came at the Albert Hotel in Shrewsbury with crews called at around 7.47pm.

Police also attended the scene and fire officers used a hosereel jet to put the fire out.

The second incident involved a bin on fire at Shrewsbury railway station at around 7.53pm.

A crew attended by the fire was out by the time they arrived.

Then at around midnight Telford Central Fire Station was alerted to a bin on fire at St Quentin's Gate, in the town centre.

Officers used knapsacks to put the fire out.

