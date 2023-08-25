Mastiff's double attack on man and his dog in Telford sparks witness appeal

Officers say the attacking animal was a black Cane Corso-type dog that was off its lead twice in the incidents on Tuesday, July 4 and Tuesday, August 22.

The Cane Corso is described by the American Kennel Club as a peerless protector with its lineage going back to Roman times and a name that roughly translates from the Latin as 'bodyguard dog'.

PCSO Karen Carter, of the Woodside & Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Officers would also like to speak to a man who is believed to be the owner of the black dog. He is described as black, of a stocky build around 5ft 11” and in his mid 30s.

"The first incident happened on Tuesday, July 4 at around 10am to 11am, where a man in his 80s was walking his dog on Silkin Way towards the Windmill, when a black Cane Corso type dog that was off its lead pinned the other dog to the ground and bit her.

"The man did not suffer any injuries."

The officer added: "Then on Tuesday at around 2.45pm the man was walking his dog near Madeley Court Pool, when the same black Cane Corso dog approached them off its lead and injured the man, before chasing his dog and biting her again."

Anyone who was in the area or may have information regarding the incidents is asked to contact PC Gemma Pagan by emailing gemma.pagan@westmercia.police.uk.