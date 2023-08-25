Care home's day visitors shares art skills with residents

Mike Adshad has been doing painting sessions with residents at the Maples Care Home. Here he is joined by resident Susan Newton and staff members Mia Enefer and Augusta Yeboah.

Mike Adshad, 87, and from Lawley, has been attending the Maples Nursing Home in Telford on Thursdays, where he had been doing artwork for his own recreation.

Zoe Doherty, customer focus lead at the Maples, said that staff and other residents had noticed Mr Adshad's talents, and had taken an interest, before he had started working with them on their own art.

Now, for the past few weeks Mr Adshad and a group of the home's permanent residents have been taking part in their own art sessions on Thursdays.

Zoe said that the sessions we relaxing and mindful activities for the residents to enjoy.

She said: "Mr Adshad's family had asked if he could bring his art things with him and he was drawing with the other residents and engaging with them which was really nice.

"His granddaughter said he had enjoyed it could he do it every week, so he comes every Thursday and stays for lunch and really enjoys it."

The Maples, operated by the Bracebridge Group, opened in May this year and provides dedicated care for people with dementia.

It has 70 bedrooms, all with en-suite wet rooms, and is designed to support independence and comfort for its residents.