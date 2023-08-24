Telford man who attacked his wife with a kettle is spared jail

Merticaru was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Christian Merticaru, 39, of Birchmore, Telford, admitted one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to an attack on February 18, this year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told Merticaru had pleaded guilty to the offence on the day of his trial, after his wife had said she would no longer support the prosecution.

Gary Cook, prosecuting, said the charge related to an incident at around 5.30pm on February 18, when the victim had called the police and was heard "crying uncontrollably".

She had reported her husband being drunk and attacking her with a kettle, hitting her over the head three times.

The victim had been taken to hospital for her injuries to be assessed, where a large swelling was found on her head.

Mr Cook said that Merticaru had been shouting during the incident, and could be overheard by a neighbour.

The court heard he had left before the police arrived, but returned and was arrested.

In an interview with officers he denied anything had happened and said he could not explain his wife's injuries.

Alexa Carrier, mitigating, said Merticaru had voluntarily taken action to address his drinking problems by contacting 'sober school', and has been attending since July.

She added that he had secured work, now accepted that the incident had happened, and was remorseful for the impact on his wife.

Sentencing Merticaru, Judge Anthony Lowe said that the couple should consider whether or not they should get back together.

He said: "Only you and your wife know the true extent of the issues you have, what leads to them, what causes matters to get out of hand.

"But, at the end of the day the only person who has come out of this injured is your wife and whatever her issues may be, that has not resulted in you being hurt or having to call the police.

"I do not know what you will do about that marriage but there is at least some merit in saying it may not be in either of your interests to continue that marriage, but that is not for the court to interfere with.

"My worry is that once you have crossed that line and you have attacked and hurt your partner, crossing that line is, I am afraid, that much easier the next time and I do not know, the only way to stop you is to give you an immediate custodial sentence.

"On the other hand these sort of incidents happen in the heat of the moment and I do not think people necessarily think of the consequences and it may be everyone will be in a better position if you go through the accredited programmes probation can give you. That might be, frankly, the only way of stopping this happening again."

Merticaru was given a 13-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He will have to complete a 90-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement, a 'building better relationships' course, and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.