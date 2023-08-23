Sadness and fond memories as much-loved coach firm Elcock Reisen enters administration

Elcock Reisen, coach operator, Hortonwood, Telford

Earlier today it was announced on Elcock Reisen's Facebook page that the business had gone into administration and all future bookings would no longer be going ahead.

People flooded the comment section to share their sadness at the news and recalled their memories of hopping onboard one of Elcock's coaches for school, holidays and day trips.

And the company's website, elcockreisen.co.uk, now does not load and displays the error '404 Not Found'.

Chris Turner said: "I had some great times and very fond memories of my 23 years I worked for the company, made some great friends and saw a whole bunch of wonderful places."

Jo Marrion said: "Such sad news to hear about a long-serving, very well thought of local family business.

"My parents had many wonderful holidays with you in later life and I personally recall school trips and following Shrewsbury Town FC home and away throughout the 70s and 80s.

"Wishing everyone to do with the company well for the future."

Elcock Reisen, coach operator, Hortonwood, Telford

Elcock Reisen has bases in Telford and Bridgnorth and phoned customers out of the blue on Wednesday to break the bad news.

The firm has thanked its customers for their loyalty and valued custom over their many years in business and confirmed all offices will close as of this Friday.

Katy Betteridge added: "Truly sorry to hear this, sorry for all the staff out of work now.

"I've lived in Madeley for years, I was sad to see the garage close there. First ever job I got I had Elcock's minibus to take us into Hortonwood, loads of works nights out to Blackpool, lots of coach trips with the kiddies when they were little, lots of good memories."

Laura Morris said: "This is very sad news Elcock Reisen. We have gone on day trips with you. In fact, I don’t know of any other coach company, only you."

Mary Williams added: "Oh how sad to hear. Had some lovely trips out with you. Very sorry for everyone involved."

Pamela Edwards added: "So very sorry to hear this. We've only ever had enjoyable trips and holidays with you."

Elcock Reisen's coaches are known for featuring an image of the famous Iron Bridge.

The Elcock story – and association with Ironbridge – dates back to the early 1900s when the Elcock family owned a butchers and general grocers shop which was only a short distance from the Iron Bridge itself.

It served the local community by offering a delivery service around the area and that service expanded from transporting groceries to people in 1927 when the family bought its first charabanc.

Coach travel was in its infancy and didn’t offer too much in the way of comfort.