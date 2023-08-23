Poundland looks set to move into the former Outfit store on Telford Forge Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

The discount retailer looks to be moving into the former Outfit shop in Telford Forge Retail Park.

Poundland have had proposals granted by Telford & Wrekin Council for two internally illuminated static fascia signs for the Colliers Way site.

“The signs are for Poundland and will replace the two previous signs which were for Outfit,” said the council’s planning officer in approving the plans.

“The signs are the same size as the previous signs and will be in the same location.

“The local planning authority considers that the proposed signage does not have an adverse impact upon the amenity of the surrounding area by way of appropriate scale and design, would not result in a proliferation of signage on the site.

“The proposed signage does not prejudice public safety, would not negatively impact road users and would not impact upon the amenity of any nearby properties.”

Poundland unveiled plans in January to open and relocate at least 50 new stores across the country during the first nine months of 2023 – in a move hoped to create up to 800 jobs.

Poundland currently has a store located in Telford Town Centre, although it is unclear if the store will remain in place or relocated.

Talking about the plans to open and relocate their stores Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: “We have to step up our search for the best locations to bring the best of Poundland to customers across the UK and that’s precisely what we’ll do in 2023.

“We will continue to work hard to find the right locations that suit the range of Poundland formats we now offer – from small neighbourhood convenience stores to our large destination stores.”

The Forge Retail Park is set to be given a fresh look after plans were also approved in June for Units 2 and 3 to combine for a supermarket provider.

The food store – on the other side of the retail park to the proposed Poundland store – will have a floor space of 2,275 square metres.