Restricted parking order close to school imposed by Telford & Wrekin Council

The zone will operate from 8am until 5pm Monday to Friday prohibit waiting at anytime on parts of the following roads; Avenue Rd, Barnmeadow Road,Laurel Drive, Meadow View Road, Stafford Road, Waterside Mews.

It is opposite Newport Church of England Junior School.

There will also be a restriction from 8am until 5pm every day on Barnmeadow Road near the junction with Broadway.

There will be a mandatory No Stopping (School Keep Clear) order at any time on all days on parts of Avenue Road, from its junction with Avenue Road South in a south-westerly direction for 81.3metres along with a prohibit loading and unloading.