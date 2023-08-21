Restricted parking order close to school imposed by Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council is proposing to introduce restricted parking on part of St Nicholas Park.

The zone will operate from 8am until 5pm Monday to Friday prohibit waiting at anytime on parts of the following roads; Avenue Rd, Barnmeadow Road,Laurel Drive, Meadow View Road, Stafford Road, Waterside Mews.

It is opposite Newport Church of England Junior School.

There will also be a restriction from 8am until 5pm every day on Barnmeadow Road near the junction with Broadway.

There will be a mandatory No Stopping (School Keep Clear) order at any time on all days on parts of Avenue Road, from its junction with Avenue Road South in a south-westerly direction for 81.3metres along with a prohibit loading and unloading.

The council says the purpose of the proposed Order is to improve the free flow of traffic by removing indiscriminate parking on the public highway and improving safety for pedestrian on the footway. The Restricted Parking Zone hours of operation was reduced to Monday-Friday8am-5pm following the consultation with the residents.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

