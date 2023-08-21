Fears raised after solar farm near conservation area gets planning permission

Telford & Wrekin Council has granted prior approval for 42 roof-mounted solar panels to be installed on an agriculture building at Kynnersley House Farm.

Applicant Penny Young said that a ‘steel portal framed building’ would be used for the development, situated on farm land in Kynnersley, north of Telford.

“The proposed development is the installation of solar photovoltaic panels on the south-facing roof slope of the agricultural building to provide power for the property,” said the applicant in the supporting statement.

“The agricultural building is a non-domestic premises. The solar PV equipment will not be installed on a listed building, or within the curtilage of a listed building.”

Adrian Jacks, of Kynnersley House Farm, commented that the proposed building was a storage barn that was not within the local conservation area.

The approach road to Kynnersley House Farm

However, Alex Matthews, who also owns a property on Kynnersley House Farm, objected to the proposals, stating that the proposed agricultural building was ‘extremely close’ to the newly established conservation area.

“This adjacency diminishes the ideology of creating the conservation area, resulting in the local amenity and street scene being reduced in character,” said Mr Matthews.

“There is insufficient information provided on the visual impact of the PV panels, or consideration for solar glare/dazzling to road users entering the village from the direction of Preston village.”

An unnamed owner of another Kynnersley House Farm property also objected to the scheme raising fears about the visual impact of the solar panels.

“From a visual aspect the solar panels will be unsightly and reduce the aesthetic appeal of the neighbourhood impacting on the conservation area in which they are situated.”

They also commented that the stable barn building on the land was a Grade II listed structure that had restrictions in place regarding replacement windows, doors and electric charging points.

“These restrictions should apply to all buildings within the farm boundaries,” the objector added.