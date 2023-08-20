Family of Telford man found dead in car park raising funds to give him 'the best send-off'

By Sue Austin

The family of a Telford man who died last month have launched a fundraising appeal to help give him the best send-off they can.

Antony Wootton
Antony Wootton, 41, was found in a car park in Gresley Close, Woodside, on July 17.

A 31-year old man has since been charged with his murder and is awaiting trial.

Antony's sister, Sally-Anne Westney, said the family was absolutely devastated.

"My brother was very much loved by his family and he will be missed always," she said.

"We are trying to stick together and be strong and help each other through this awful, awful time."

She said the family had set up a GoFundMe page.

"We are trying to raise money to try and give Ant the best send-off we can. Any donations large or small will be greatly appreciated."

More details are available online at gofundme.com/f/antonys-send-off.

Ashley Harris, of Armstrong Close in Telford, was charged with Mr Wootton’s murder on Friday, July 21, and has been remanded in police custody awaiting trial.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

