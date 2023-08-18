Ten Telford friends tackling three-peak challenge in memory of 'vivacious and devoted' mum

Two of Wendy's children, Lee and Sam, are being joined by eight friends for the mammoth challenge

A team of 10 friends from Telford will be scaling the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in September to raise money for cancer research.

The mammoth undertaking comes after the death of mum-of-three Wendy Harris in January this year.

Two of Wendy's children, Lee and Sam, will be joined by eight friends as they tackle the three peaks challenge in her memory.

Wendy Harris died in January after a year's battle with cancer

Described as a "loving, caring, selfless, determined, vivacious and devoted woman who lived life to the full," Wendy battled a rare form of cancer for around a year.

"Wendy’s tumour was benign but mimicked the behaviour of a malignant tumour causing secondary cancer to spread from her kidneys to her liver, lung and part of her spine," one of the team, Natasha Beddoes explained.

"Being such a rare form, the options were limited, but due to the work of Cancer Research, Wendy had the chance of a drug that had only been in circulation for six years.

"The family felt so lucky to be given the opportunity to trial the drug and held onto hope as Wendy was a true fighter. However almost a year after her initial diagnosis she could not fight any longer and she lost her battle.

"She was a role model to her children, and her infectious determination has clearly been accrued as Sam and Lee decided to help raise money for Cancer Research through this incredible challenge."

The team of 10 have so far smashed their £3,000 goal, raising almost £3,500.

They are set to climb Snowdon in Wales – 1,085m; Scafell Pike in England – 978m, and Ben Nevis in Scotland – 1,345m, over the course of 24 hours on September 10.