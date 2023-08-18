Planned mobile phone mast was in flood zone, says Telford & Wrekin Council

Kemberton Road

Mobile phone provider Three UK submitted plans to build a 15-metre high mobile phone mast on land close to Cuckoo Oak Roundabout in Madeley.

However, after being found to be in a flood zone they are now considering a new site – also on Kemberton Road.

The proposals are part of a Government supported scheme to roll out 5G internet bandwidth and mobile phone technology.

Three UK submitted plans to Telford & Wrekin Council for the mobile phone mast along with ground-based equipment cabinets.

“The application is identified as the most suitable option that balances operational need with local planning policies and national planning policy guidance,” said the applicant.

“It will deliver public benefit in terms of the mobile services it will provide. Albeit alternative sites were considered during the initial stages, no suitable alternatives were identified.

“As this installation is required to provide network coverage and services to the area, there is a very specific requirement that needs to be met in order to provide optimal network services to the targeted sectors.

“The proposal has been designed with the core aim of achieving balance between minimising visual impact and achieving the technical requirements required by the operator and the government. It is necessary for the height of the structure to ensure that interference is avoided, the topography of the landscape does not have an unacceptable impact upon mobile signal quality and that the structure is able to support the necessary technologies.

“Consequently, no alternative, existing installations would provide coverage to this area. Therefore, a new site within the area is required to provide coverage and ensure that there are no coverage holes in the network.

“Although it is acknowledged that the infrastructure may be visible along Kemberton Road, these views are transient in nature and considered less sensitive than fixed-point views.”

Telford & Wrekin council’s drainage department objected to the proposals and said the due to the site sitting in a flood zone that a flood risk assessment was needed.

They said this was needed to ‘ensure that the site can be adequately drained and to avoid flooding'.