Telford Steam Railway gearing up for vintage event

By Dominic Robertson

A Shropshire railway will be steaming ahead with a vintage 1940s day later this month.

Telford Steam Railway is gearing up for the vintage event later this month.

The event takes place at Telford Steam Railway from10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, August 26.

A Telford Steam Railway spokesman said the event would feature a host of bygone entertainment – with a historic flypast also booked in from the Battle of Britain Memorial Team.

The event will also feature a raft of actors and actresses in period costumes, as well as singers.

The spokesman said: "We are really excited to welcome everyone to our 1940s/Vintage Day on Saturday, August 26.

"We have a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Team booked (Spitfire and Hurricane), vintage stalls, including Tina Lou’s Vintage, Vintage Allsorts by Rachel, and The Vintage Barn, vintage cars, a vintage picnic display, members of the Churchill Warriors local history group, actors and actresses in period costumes, singers, a ‘Victory Rolls’ hairdresser and face painters as well as heritage trains and all the other usual attractions.

"The first train will depart from Spring Village station at 11am, with additional departures at 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, and 3.30pm.

"It’s an event not to be missed.”

Tickets can be bought on the day or can be pre-booked at telfordsteamrailway.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/51192?catID=45653

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for children, and £30 for a family of two adults and two children.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

