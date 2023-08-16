Telford homeowner claims 24-hour shop sign lights up bedrooms and disrupts sleep

The former Co-Op building on Roden Close in Dothill is now a Morrisons Local. Picture: Google

Work was completed in April to install ‘Morrisons Local’ signs to the former Co-operative store in Roden Close in Dothill.

Retrospective plans were then submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for an ‘internally illuminated’ west facing sign.

However, this was met by an objection from Strine Close homeowner Robert Lowe who also maintained his opposition to the amended external illumination with ‘downlights’.

Mr Lowe claims that the sign fixed to the western side of the convenience store illuminates his property's bedrooms ‘all night’.

He said: “The Morrisons Local at 1 Roden Close is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The light from this advertising sign escapes the shop’s boundary.

“It illuminates our two bedrooms at night, all night. With the sign being so long it lights up our bedrooms and it is disruptive to our sleep. This is deemed light pollution.”

His objection was supported by Telford & Wrekin Councillors for the Haygate & Park ward Paul Davis and Graham Cook who questioned why a west facing advertising sign is needed.

“We agree that there is no need for an illuminated sign facing residents in Tern Way / Strine Close and we also object,” said cllr Davies.

“It serves no practical purpose as residents know where the shop is. Passing trade is more likely to come from North Road rather than Tern Way.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department approved the advertising consent application for two internally illuminated signs, one internally illuminated ‘downlights’ sign and two fascia signs.

“The works have already been carried out in this instance, with the exception of the downlights to the side, west facing fascia sign,” said Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning officer in their approval.

“The amendment to the scheme has not removed the objection received as it is advised that the previous illuminated Co-op sign lit up the front elevation of the property; approximately 26 metres to the west of the sign.”

The planning officer added that previous planning consent granted in 2007 had no conditions stipulating any hours that the sign could be illuminated.

“Notwithstanding that new signage has been erected, whilst also acknowledging the planning history of the site, it is considered that downlights localise the illumination to the sign on the side elevation, without causing excessive light spill,” the council’s planning officer concluded.

“This is considered to be a vast improvement to the internally illuminated sign to the west elevation originally seeking consent.

“Overall, the local planning authority considers that the retrospective signage does not have an adverse impact upon the amenity of the surrounding area by way of appropriate scale and design; whilst not resulting in a proliferation of signage on the application site.

“Furthermore, the retrospective signage does not prejudice public safety, would not negatively impact road users and would not cause an adverse visual intrusion from light pollution upon the amenity of nearby residential properties.