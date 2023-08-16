Fire service called to help child stuck in swing

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had attended a play area in Primrose Garden, Arleston, at around 5.23pm, where an 11-year-old was stuck in a swing.

The crew, from Wellington, helped get them out – with the incident resolved in a matter of minutes.

It is the second swing-related incident for the fire service in the space of a few days, after another on Selkirk Drive in Sutton Hill on Sunday evening where a person managed to "self remove" themselves from the swing after "encouragement" from fire officers.