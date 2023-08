Anthony Wootton was found dead in Woodside in July

The two women, 37 and 48, both from Telford, were arrested this morning on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

They both remain in police custody.

The arrests relate to the investigation into the death of Anthony Wootton, 41, who was found dead in a car park on Gresley Close, Woodside, in Telford on Monday, July 17.